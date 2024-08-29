Perfect match for USA, Blue played the second set tiebreaker poorly

Click here to update the live broadcast

Live broadcast of Musiti-Kimanovic

And it ends here live feed and positive championship Matteo Berrettini, Which we will find again at the end of the season.

05:13 Fritz was perfect on both his first and second serves today (90% and 87%), with a first serve percentage of 56%. Berrettini continued to keep up with the first (70%), but couldn’t do much given the quality of the American response today. Berrettini’s five double faults were heavy, including the one that cost him the first break of serve in the third set.

05:11 It’s a pity that we couldn’t play the tiebreak in the second set, after Berrettini saved himself in almost all the games with the help of his qualities but he never managed to lose his serve. After reaching the decisive game, some initial errors related to Fritz’s level led to the match ending immediately.

05:09 Fritz B. Berrettini 6-3, 7-6(1), 6-1! With the ace, the American completed a nearly perfect match, which advances to the third round of the US Open.

Serving 40-30 slices gives Fritz a match point.

Winner 30-30 seconds for USA.

15-30 Fritz misses a forehand.

15-15 American misses a shot, news. Loses the first service point of the set.

15-0 Fritz’s first winner.

1-5 So, at least the blue team isn’t suffering from 6-0!

40-15 is still the favorite blend of the Romans!

30-15 service and front.

15-15 rebounds into the net.

0-15 forward hammer in response to fritz.

0-5 minus one for Fritz.

40-0 Blue is no longer in the game, and that’s understandable.

30-0 another point for Fritz won from the baseline.

15-0 backhand by Brittini into the net.

0-4 Blue officially sinks the last chip of the match into the net. There are now two breaks in the third set.

40- Lazy shot into the net from Al-Azraq.

40-40 Fritz Gift in a Row!

30-40 Ace (9)!

15-40 Another deep and quick response, a lazy shot from Berrettini into the net.

15-30 Ace (8)!

0-30 Fritz answers the first again.

0-15 Berrettini’s forehand, which he failed to open in time after his opponent’s forehand.

0-3 US Zero.

40-0 long answer.

30-0 Fritz’s backhand is still too deep. Berrettini’s forehand is out of range.

15-0 shot into the net by Berrettini. Or rather, serve and heavy forehand from Fritz.

0-2 A painful sixth double fault from Matteo Berrettini who knows a lot about surrender.

30-40 Ace (7°)!

15-40 Oh my God. The USA player running with a forehand, who also scratches the tape on his way, mocks Berrettini.

15-30 This time Fritz misses with a backhand.

0-30 double fault (5th).

0-15 Another backhand winner for the American.

0-1 Fritz starts well again.

40-0 Another front chain from the USA.

30-0 backhand on the line scored by Fritz.

15-0 Winning Service.

Romanian loses tiebreak again after several months.

Fritz-Berrettini 6-3, 7-6(1)! A decisive match dominated by the American, who also won the penalty points. He did not have any break points but had the advantage in 3 out of 6 circumstances.

1-6 Forward error from Fritz.

0-6 First winner for Fritz. Tie break went.

0-5 Another miracle response from the American saves who knows how and forces Berrettini to make a mistake in his approach.

0-4 Blue buries the chip in the net. Another little break for Fritz.

0-3 Inside-out forehand for Brittini.

0-2 Serve and direct shot.

0-1 Fritz takes control of the game from the forehand and gets the first mini-break.

6-6 No break point in the second set, we’re in the tiebreak!

40-0 ACE (6°).

30-0 ACE (5°).

15-0 first place winner.

6-5 Off-center forehand fritz wide.

40-30 Matteo’s forehand is too deep, the American’s is wide.

30-30 another arrival unfortunately.

30-15 Double Fault (2nd).

30-0 ACE (6°)!

15-0 American breaks with a forehand, buries the shot!!

5-5 First time again, another Fritz point.

40-15 Ace (4°).

30-15 Ace (3°).

15-15 Short ball not well executed by Fritz!

15-0 Berrettini defended himself well, but then failed to accelerate with a forehand.

5-4 Service and Forehand!!!

A-40 along the interior of the United States.

40-40 Great response to a backhand from Fritz.

A-40 ACE!!!

40-40 Blue moves with the forehand and Fritz gets the point.

40-30 The American does not return the kick with the backhand.

30-30 Fritz forehand on the line.

30-15 service and straight!!

15-15 Second winner for Berrettini.

0-15 Another response at the feet of the American.

4-4 at fifteen Fritz.

40-15 US front kick wide.

40-0 Another first win for Fritz.

30-0 first place winner.

15-0 Blue buries the front response.

4-3 The second kick gives the point to Berrettini!

A-40 hit to a “T”!

40-40 Shabo Fritz, hit well after hitting a powerful forehand.

40-30 The inside explodes in Berrettini!!

30-30 Exciting backhand on the line from Fritz.

30-15 Ace (3°).

15-15 Excellent first!

0-15 A brilliant backhand from Fritz, who then closes decisively with a backhand down the line.

3-3 zero for the United States of America.

30-0 backhand from Brittini goes wide.

15-0 forehand for the American.

3-2 Fritz doesn’t respond right away! Berrettini is saved!

A-40 First Winner!

40-40 Brittini’s forehand goes wide, after a dramatic long-range strike.

Silent shot A-40 accepts the tape and gives the point to Berrettini!

40-40 returns blue after sending.

40-30 Fritz gift.

30-30 Response at Fritz’s feet.

30-15 seconds, his opponent does not respond with a backhand.

15-15 Great point from Berrettini! Wins it with a touch on the net after a heavy forehand.

0-15 Attacks and closes on the American with a forehand.

2-2 Ace (3°).

40-0 Blue’s backhand hits the net.

30-0 first place winner.

15-0 Fritz’s first winner.

2-1 Romanian scores zero!

40-0 Another razor from Berrettini!

30-0 winning shot to go out.

15-0 Berrettini winning serve.

1-1 Service and forehand.

40-15 Great response from Berrettini, excellent cutting technique, great pass into the American forward cross.

30-15 Bad forehand from Berrettini.

15-15 Fritz first winner.

0-15 Double Fault (1st).

1-0 Great pair of blue chips. Great game!

40-30 Super Shaver from Berrettini! Fritz can’t do much with his backhand under the ground.

30-30 stoned and straight to the mark!

15-30 Double Fault (1st).

15-15 Blue’s defensive forehand hits the net.

15-0 ACE (2°)!

Fritz-Berrettini 6-3! A break to give the American the start he was hoping for. Blue now serves first and must take full advantage of this detail.

40-0 Berrettini’s defensive forehand hits the net.

30-0 first place winner.

15-0 straight into a powerful cross to give the American the point.

3-5 First winner for Berrettini!

40-30 Ace (1 degree).

30-30 The forehand off the serve is wide, played quickly.

30-15 Fritz responds quickly and deeply with a forehand.

30-0 Berrettini is still good.

15-0 first place winner.

2-5 Service and Forehand Fritz.

The response of the Peritini 40-30 chip was a bit long. One millimeter.

30-30 Ace (1 degree).

15-30 comfortable backhand service.

0-30 Serve, forehand, rebound crush Fritz!

0-15 back pass to the American’s feet!!

2-4 First place winner!

40-15 Blue played well with the forehand after the serve.

30-15 with the muffled beret!

15-15 backhand on the USA line.

15-0 Very deep backhand from Berrettini.

1-4 Fritz confirms the fraction he just obtained.

40-0 service and backhand.

30-0 The kick bounces high, too much for the Roman backhand.

15-0 Foul on a bad shot from Matteo after an excellent approach.

1-3 Great backhand from Fritz and break.

40- Larga rebounds from Berrettini’s backhand.

40-40 front attack and closing fritz.

40-30 scary points from Berrettini! Fritz had exploded the front return, the Romanian defended himself brilliantly and turned the exchange to his advantage by closing inside!

30-30 with a forehand volley from Brittini!

15-30 Great defense from Fritz, tape says no to Berrettini’s inside forehand.

15-15 long romaine slices.

15-0 first chip scored by Berrettini.

1-2 zero fritz.

40-0 Berrettini doesn’t respond with a backhand.

30-0 record inside.

15-0 Fritz deep backhand.

1-1 Fifteen to Blue!

40-15 Berrettini serves and forehands.

30-15 Fritz’s cutting reply.

30-0 first place winner.

15-0 Serve and crazy forehand by Berrettini!

1-0 USA takes the first service game of the match.

40-0 with his cousin Fritz.

30-0 Berrettini rebounds into the net.

15-0 first place winner.

Taylor Fritz Service.

02:57 Francisco Comesana there, an acquaintance of Lorenzo Musetti, waiting for Berrettini or Fritz. It would be really nice if Matteo could face him on Friday!

Players on the field!

02.45 So, the blue was the most dangerous loose cannon in the men’s draw, and Taylor Fritz grabbed it. In his debut, the American easily beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli, while the Italian also got rid of Albert Ramos-Vinolas in three sets.

02:35 Belarusian concludes today’s match in about 10 minutes!

01:45 Azarenka beats Borel 6-1 then Berrettini!

Live coverage of the US Open second round match between Matteo Berrettini and Taylor Fritz.

The highly anticipated Round 64 match in New York Between the local idol, who is perhaps the most decorated man in the stars and stripes, and semi-finalist Ben Shelton. The Romanian returns to where it all began, the first Grand Slam semi-final of his career actually coming at the US Open in 2019, when the Italian emerged as the 24th seed and was held off by Rafa Nadal in the penultimate round.

There are physical unknowns, if only according to the Romanian’s own words after an easy first round win (except for the initial score of 7-6) against Albert Ramos.Maybe after the tournament I will tell you what I have been through over the past few weeks.“The 2019 Wimbledon finalist said into the microphones. What is certain is that Berrettini scares everyone, including Fritz, who will have to play at a very high level to keep our player motivated.

US Open and Monaco warning: “Berrettini is still not well”. He explains the nature of the problem

All that remains is for me to wish you good continuity with Live coverage of the US Open second round match between Matteo Berrettini and Taylor Fritz. The second match of the evening session starts on Louis Armstrong Stadium, which will be opened by Azarenka Borel at 1:00 am. We are waiting for you!