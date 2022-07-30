July 30, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Pedro Sanchez asked the Spaniards not to wear a tie

Pedro Sanchez asked the Spaniards not to wear a tie

Samson Paul July 30, 2022 2 min read

On Friday, during a press conference, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announce A series of measures that his government will take to reduce energy consumption in order to reduce Spain’s dependence of Russian natural gas. Among other things, stores with air conditioning will be required to keep their doors closed (France has already adopted Similar action) Given the winter, the boilers will have to be repaired frequently to ensure their efficiency. Sanchez also noted that he does not wear a tie and added:

I have asked ministers, ministers and all public servants and the private sector not to wear a tie when it is not necessary, because until then we will save energy.

The idea behind this suggestion is that those who wear a tie suffer more from heat, which is why they can be pushed to set the thermostat for air conditioning systems to lower temperatures, which requires a greater expenditure of energy. In 2011, the Japanese government made a similar proposal, urging people who work in offices to wear light clothing in summer. Recently in the UK, MPs were given permission not to wear a jacket inside Parliament House.

Spain is one of the European countries that have experienced particularly high temperatures in recent weeks. It is estimated that it caused the deaths of more than 500 people in the country.

– Read also: The tie is no longer worn on even the most restrictive occasions

See also  It reopens in France, but a 7 p.m. curfew remains in effect at least until mid-May

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Russia’s Questions About the League and the Government | Spokesperson for Minister Lavrov: “Italian politicians and the media allow themselves to be guided by external actors”

July 30, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Find out why we drink milk, starvation, and the causes of disease

July 29, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

A map of the most famous people in every city in the world

July 29, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

USA: Jared Kushner Vs. Bannon, ‘A toxic presence’ – North America

July 30, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Available at the home where BTS filmed in SOOP

July 30, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Alicia Marcuse on the alleged crisis with her husband: “Silence and screaming but …”

July 30, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Marine dates, because it is forbidden to hunt them

July 30, 2022 Karen Hines