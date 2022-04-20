April 20, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Pedophilia in the United States, Camden Church is offering 87 million compensation for 300 cases

Pedophilia in the United States, Camden Church is offering 87 million compensation for 300 cases

Noah French April 20, 2022 1 min read

New case of pedophilia Inside the Catholic Church. This time the Diocese of Camden, New Jersey, USA, will have to pay $ 87.5 million (approximately மில்லியன் 81 million) in damages to about 300 people for allegedly sexually abusing priests. This news was published by ABC News.

The greatest compensation in the history of the church

Deepens


Pedophilia, Cardinal Colonia Pope resigns

We will have to wait for the approval of the Camden Bankruptcy Court to pay this large sum. This is one of the biggest losses in the history of the American Catholic Church. That number has exceeded 85 85 million, which was paid for by the church in 2003. Sexual abuse in Boston 89 priests were indicted and more than 55 priests were removed from office. Later, it came down to the involvement of the Archbishop of Boston, Cardinal Bernard Francis LawHe was accused of sexually abusing minors and was forced to resign at the hands of John Paul II.

See also  Report on genocide in Rwanda: France shares responsibility for genocide

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Biden said Obama wants to run again in the U.S. election 2024

April 20, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Kovit, Brekliasko: “Danger of variations from unmanned US aircraft”

April 19, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Over the next few days, bad weather will return. Rain, wind and even snow by Friday. Forecasts »ILMETEO.it

April 19, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Pedophilia in the United States, Camden Church is offering 87 million compensation for 300 cases

April 20, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Def, good decision in the room: extend the terms of the super-villus, and deflect if the situation gets worse

April 20, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Carlo Conte presents The Band, a talent for groups, with private jurors

April 20, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The first goal of Uranus for space missions: priorities for the next ten years

April 20, 2022 Karen Hines