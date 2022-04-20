Pedophilia in the United States, Camden Church is offering 87 million compensation for 300 cases

New case of pedophilia Inside the Catholic Church. This time the Diocese of Camden, New Jersey, USA, will have to pay $ 87.5 million (approximately மில்லியன் 81 million) in damages to about 300 people for allegedly sexually abusing priests. This news was published by ABC News.

The greatest compensation in the history of the church



Deepens



Pedophilia, Cardinal Colonia Pope resigns

We will have to wait for the approval of the Camden Bankruptcy Court to pay this large sum. This is one of the biggest losses in the history of the American Catholic Church. That number has exceeded 85 85 million, which was paid for by the church in 2003. Sexual abuse in Boston 89 priests were indicted and more than 55 priests were removed from office. Later, it came down to the involvement of the Archbishop of Boston, Cardinal Bernard Francis LawHe was accused of sexually abusing minors and was forced to resign at the hands of John Paul II.