China urges the United States to find a way to peaceful coexistence between the two major world economies to avoid the risk of "catastrophe.". Beijing's Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks during a meeting with US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during Tianjin's visit in the past few hours. "Of course," Wang was quoted as saying in a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China believes the United States has an “objective and correct” understanding of China, Wang concluded. “Let them give up arrogance and prejudice, stop being teachers and return to a rational and pragmatic policy towards China.”.

China urges the United States to fulfill its promises on the Taiwan issue and calls for caution in matters relating to the strait that separates the island from the People’s Republic of China.. “Although the two sides of the strait have not been reunited,” Wang was quoted as saying in a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Chinese territory has not changed, will not change “.

Beijing demands sovereignty over the sovereign island and is abusive to any trade between Taipei and Washington, which severed ties with Taiwan in 1979, when China diplomatically recognized the island and maintained unofficial relations with China. When asked about the “independence of Taiwan” that Beijing opposes, the Chinese Foreign Minister continued, “China has the right to take all necessary measures to prevent it.. We urge the United States to act with caution and fulfill its promises on the Taiwan issue. “