Paychecks to grow in July 2024: Find out who’s getting raises

July brings some great news for some employees: who deserves a raise, what it will be, and how much.

Starting in July 2024, many salaried workers will see A huge increase in their salaries This is thanks to the update of the national collective agreement in the various sectors specified. This is not a specific bonus, but a specific contractual update. This change will take effect from March 22, 2024. A one-time allocation of approximately 350 euros, Distributed over two equal tranches over two years.

This entitlement concerns a large segment of workers, about 3 million. already employed at the time of entry into force of the contract (March 22, 2024), which requires them to be appointed by the said date to benefit from the increases. The amount is also affected, as it can range from a minimum of 200 euros to a maximum of 600 euros, depending on the position held. But let’s go in order.

Wages rise in July: sectors affected

As mentioned above, there will be many workers who will be receiving them. Wage increase in July. The affected sectors include large-scale retail, sales agencies, real estate agents, hairdressers, beauticians, cleaning companies and other support services. In detail, the sectors covered are:

Services sectorThis includes a wide range of services such as tourism, hospitality, consulting, financial services and other professional services. commerce: Relates to the retail and wholesale trade of consumer goods, including supermarkets, clothing stores, electronics stores, etc. distribution: Refers to the distribution of goods through logistics networks and supply chains, including warehouses and distribution centers. Services: This sector includes a wide range of support services such as temporary employment agencies, cleaning services, maintenance and repair services, and other business support services. Large organized distribution: It is an important sector in retail trade and includes supermarkets and hypermarkets. Real Estate Agents: Professionals who manage the sale, rental and management of real estate. Hairdressers and beauticians: In general, personal care and beauty services.

Exact amounts of increase It depends on the worker’s contractual level, with amounts varying greatly depending on the position they hold. For example, AI workers higher contract levels They can get up to 600 additional euros, while Those at lower levels They can get around 200 euros.

To calculate your net salary, Workers will have to take into account various factors, including contract classification level, additional benefits, and any salary differences based on length of service and type of task performed.

Finally, it is worth emphasizing that These increases are designed for one time, Which means it will not have a permanent impact on future salaries or affect the calculation of the end of service gratuity.