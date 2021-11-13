A healthy home environment is absolutely essential to our health. For this, it is important to ensure that there are no harmful chemicals or parasites in the house. But among the most common and most dangerous pitfalls that lurk in our homes, there are also mold and spores. Mold and germs can put our health at risk, especially in the cold, humid months, sometimes without us even noticing. In fact, these creatures can also hide in places that we generally don’t see or control. If we have suspicious symptoms, it is important to make sure that there are no mold and germs in the house. Let’s see what symptoms it can cause.

Pay attention to these symptoms that may indicate the presence of mold and germs in the house, even if they are not visible

Symptoms of mold and germ poisoning are mostly respiratory symptoms. It is generally more severe in children, the elderly, or the sick. So pay attention to these symptoms that may indicate the presence of mold and germs in the house, even if they are not visible: respiratory symptoms such as asthma and coughing, especially at night.

Then there are other symptoms affecting the skin such as a rash or itching of obscure origin. Mold and germ poisoning can also weaken our immune system, thus making us more susceptible to other illnesses and diseases.

But where can fungi and germs hide in the home?

Molds favorite hiding places

We check the walls carefully, especially in the corners of the rooms. But beware, molds sometimes hide in less visible places on the wall, for example behind sofas or furniture. Then we move all the furniture around the house to make sure that these dangerous microorganisms are not present. But walls aren’t the only place to hide.

Let’s check the inside of the refrigerator. Molds can be hidden in the casing of the refrigerator, or at the bottom of trays where we keep vegetables and other foods.

Not only that, but the bathroom is also one of the most popular in mold making. A shower curtain in particular can be a place to hide mold, as well as a washer seal.

We wash shower curtains, refrigerator trays and gaskets periodically

If we notice any mold on the wall, it is important to contact a professional who can help us get rid of it. On the other hand, if molds are developed on things like shower curtain or refrigerator trays, we can also do it on our own. We carefully wash these items with mold-killing products, such as bleach.

It is also important to keep humidity in the home under control. If we don’t want to buy an electric dehumidifier, here’s it How to make a virtually no-cost homemade dehumidifier to get rid of winter damp.