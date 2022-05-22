“Passion for the sea grows here.” There is also a field for astronomy

Porto Sant’Elpidio – IN Naval League Growing numbers and intentions in Porto Sant’Elpidio. Passion for sea sports increases whose home is located in Porto Sant’Elpidio on the central waterfront. Among the young sailors and the astronomical spread, the city section is a“the summer very rich.

There are many initiatives on the bill for a program dedicated to marine culture. Sailing courses and appointments dedicated to cohabitation and dissemination of knowledge are organized for fans of this sector. Naval League president Bergiorgio del Vivo speaks about it with pride. “We are officially starting on Monday 6 June with summer sailing courses for kids and teens. Courses that will run until the end of July – says Del Vivo -: For adults we will also aim to start a surf school, the start date of which will be determined later. Along with sports, we are creating a program of cultural events dedicated to astronomy with our partner Guy Andronic, the astrological missionary, and meetings dedicated to territory, environment, and food culture in relation to the sea.”

“The goal – reiterates Del Vivo – is to make our department more and more a reference point for those who want to know the sea, from a sporting and cultural point of view, whether they are young or adults.” The head of the Maritime Association also clarifies that a space will be allocated for recreational activities for members and members. Yoga sessions are planned with Sarah Diamante.

And speaking of sailing courses, they will run on a weekly basis and take place in June and July. In all cases, you can also choose to attend one week, every morning from Monday to Friday, or for the whole month. It will also be possible to have lunch in the Naval League. So as to exploit the skills acquired in raw materials, as well as in water. Del Vivo explains that many registrations have already arrived “thanks to the great work started in the past years by our Federal coach Massimo Diamante and his team” he identifies. For the boys and girls who will participate, there will be days of theoretical and practical teaching as well as pure fun in the water.

At the end of July, at the end of all courses, participants will have the opportunity to experience the excitement of real regatta. The best in each category will be awarded. To stay informed about events scheduled, there is the Facebook page “Lega Navale Sez. Porto Sant’Elpidio”. For information and registration, call 329 2584654 or send an email to [email protected]





