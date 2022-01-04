Passing the super green action, towards the commitment only to risk categories

The game is still open, but given the frictions that rock the majority, it’s likely that a commitment to a super green card for getting into the workplace – in both the public and private sectors – will not be rolled out in Cabinet tomorrow. We’re only getting close to closing in some categories, those that risk getting the national health system into trouble. Among those, there may be the elderly, who may end up in hospital due to Covid. According to Adnkronos from government sources, this will be the line that seems to prevail at these hours in Palazzo Chigi, today at the heart of a whirlwind of meetings.

The vaccination passport must therefore be extended, but to a more restrictive extent, i.e. touching sections of the population considered more at risk or groups of workers considered more at risk, as has already happened to health officials, schools and the police. Request.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi met today with Minister Renato Brunata at a Cabinet meeting tomorrow. A very positive encounter. We have concluded – learning from government sources – on the best use, for the purpose of combating the peak of the epidemic, the flexibility to use smart work already laid down in the rules in force, for both private and public work.

As for the school class, despite the resistance of various regions, the government is moving to confirm the return to school in attendance from next January 10, without making changes to the holiday calendar. Government sources confirm this to Adnkronos. Today, on the topic of school, Prime Minister Mario Draghi met with the Commissioner for COVID-19 Emergency Francesco Paolo Figgliolo at the Chigi Palace, and the Ministers of Education and Health Patrizio Bianchi and Roberto Speranza.