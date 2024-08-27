Pass the ball to the player. Marseille is interested.

De Zerbi is also looking at the 24-year-old: it will be up to the midfielder to decide what to do

After “sorting” rabbit H Run awayBoth are out of Paolo’s new art project. FonsecaEl Milan He is also working on finding a new home for Yassin. Judicial. In the past few hours, the path leading the French Algerians to the region FlorenceThe Rossoneri and the Viola have Reach a general agreement. Confirmations are arriving about the terms of the deal: loan with an obligation to buy for an amount exceeding 10 million euros. Now it will be up to the player to decide whether or not to accept the destination with Marseille as an interested spectator. There Fiorentina, After three draws in as many games this season, he is looking for reinforcements in the midfield for the coach. Paladino.



Arrived from Bordeaux In 2022 as a midfielder, the 2000-born player has specialized in the playmaker role in front of the defense in recent seasons. Equipped with good vision but too slow on several occasions, Judicial He is contracted with the Rossoneri until June 30, 2026. In recent days, strong interest has emerged from the Italian club. Marseille to By Zarbi. the Fiorentina He will have a contract in place until 2029 with the former Paris Saint-Germain.