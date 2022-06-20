Party for more than 7000 athletes

“I find it hard to contain the feelings but also to be satisfied with the perfect result of our race – Every mother Camilo Franchi ScarselliDirector general Atléticum -. After two years of many hardships and deprivations, in which more than 7000 enthusiastic people participated and seeing them tackle the difficulties of a complex road like ours with joy and commitment, confirms that we have taken the right path. This is why there are files We run Rome Not only does it leave, but it doubles. June of this year, thanks to the satisfactory response of many tourists, will become a fixed date of Roman summer, with the new summer format “at night”. Today we are exhausted but happy, we wanted to breathe life into an unforgettable sports festival to present in Rome and we really believe we succeeded.”

A 10-kilometre (6 in the shortest amateur version) route through some of the capital’s most beautiful places made the event even more amazing: Venice SquareAnd the Via del Corso, Piazza di Spagna, Piazza del Popolo, Benicio, Villa Borghese, Via Veneto Finally access again via Dei Imperial Forumswith the Colosseum in the background.

At the end of an exciting and grueling race that started at 9:30, the Moldovan man raised his arms to the sky on Via dei Fori Imperiali Maxim Reliano, from World Athletic at 30:15. He was succeeded by the 2016 We Run Rome winner, the athlete from Burundi Olivier Iraparrota, also from World Athletic, who stopped the clock at 30:23. On the lowest rung of the podium, blue Daniel De Onofrio Daily Fiam Oro Padova, third place with a time of 30:39.

Among the women, the winner was the Kenyan Nancy Kirobo GarageWorld Athletic, excellent score 35:15, against fellow countryman Brigid Kilimo CabergueBy #IloveRun Athletic Terni at 36:24. Even among women, an Italian athlete occupies the lowest rungs of the podium, Francesca Bertone From the Air Force 36:49.

That’s from the night version ofAtléticum run Rome The county challenge, An initiative much appreciated by more than 7000 participants.

one of the provinces,”verticalIt was entirely dedicated to football refereesAIA, the Italian referees associationas now in the tradition that sees the insoluble binomial Atléticum run Rome And the judgment.

Among the more than 200 referees present at the start, coordinated by Alessandro BaoniChairman of the AIA Juvenile Study Committee, as well as the Referee of the First Division Valerio Marini And the Alessandro Giallatinian assistant appointed by the Authority FIFA To represent Italy the next day World Cup in Qatar.

Atléticum run Rome It is now part of the Capitoline’s operating history, and has been in operation for 10 years on December 31 in Rome within the city’s historic surroundings. The event was organized under the auspices of Vidalincluded in the national calendar and granted recognition FIDAL silver tagand enjoy the care CONI, sports and healthFrom The capital is Rome Based on Lazio region.