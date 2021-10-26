Parmigiano Reggiano, a 21-year-old wheel, was auctioned for charity

One of the most advanced cheeses in the world goes to auction for charity, it is 21 years old and its organoleptic properties are so rare that it is difficult to predict. It is the shape of Parmigiano Reggiano that will be sold online by Jeffergie Auctions in London from October 27 to November 6. Bidders from all over the world will be able to try to win it and the entire proceeds will be donated to two solidarity projects promoted by the associations “Aiutiamo il mondo” by Father Marco Canofi and “Mama Sophia” by Zakaria Siddiqui, wife of the late Ambassador to Congo Luca Atanasio. The model, unique in its kind, was produced in April 2000 at Latteria Sociale di Tabiano (Reggio Emilia); It is one of the first companies to be certified as a “Mountain Producer – Consortium Quality Project” by the Consortium Consortium, responsible for protecting and promoting Apennine products. Thanks to a very long ripening, the cheese has developed unique and unexpected flavors and flavors, which only the winner will be able to discover. However, amber color can be assumed with an intense warm aroma. The aromatic analysis should highlight the typical notes of leather, botanical, truffle and smoked. Its structure is also special: dry, very crumbly and soluble.