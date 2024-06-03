Parmigiana, the lighter version is better: Just do the eggplant this way and you’re done

The eggplant parmigiana will be mild if you prepare it this way. Discover the easiest recipe for the most delicious dish, without the guilt.

Classic of Italian cuisine, Eggplant parmigiana It is a rich and substantial dish that is prepared all over the peninsula.

However, everyone has their own recipe. There are actually several Differences. Some fry the eggplant after grinding it with flour and dipping it in eggs, and others directly. Someone cooks the sauce first, then someone else marinates it raw and lets the tomatoes ripen in the oven.

There are even differences Without eggplant. The one made with zucchini is highly prized for its lightness, the one made with anchovies is extra special, and the one made with zucchini flowers is delicious.

Today we want to suggest one Light versionsuitable for everyone, and can be appreciated for its lightness without losing the goodness.

Parmigiana: The light version

the ingredients To prepare Light parmesan It consists of 600 grams of eggplant, 300 grams of copper tomatoes, 80 grams of tomato paste, 170 grams of mozzarella or light provola cheese, about 30 grams of grated Parmesan cheese, some basil leaves, and about two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, And salt, pepper to taste

First, slice the provolone or mozzarella into very thin slices, depending on what you choose, and set aside. Wash them and cut them into thin slices as well tomatoes, Then arrange them in a plate and season with salt and pepper. Pour the tomato sauce into a small bowl and also season with a pinch of salt, a few chopped basil leaves and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Use it to spray the bottom of the baking dish, keeping a little aside.

how to prepare

After washing and cutting the eggplant, slice it horizontally – you’ll need to prepare some Washing machines – Approximately 1 cm thick. Heat a non-stick frying pan You burn them For about 2 minutes per side, then cover with a lid and cook for at least 5 more minutes, until cooked through smooth. This way they will cook with the steam generated by the liquid from their plants. Without any spices. After it is cooked, sprinkle it with a little oil and salt.

Composer Light your own parmigiana by placing the slices in a baking dish over a layer of tomato sauce. We cover it with a slice of tomato, a slice of mozzarella, a little basil and a little grated cheese and continue until condition of ingredients. The last layer should be a slice of mozzarella cheese, some grated Parmesan cheese and the rest of the tomato paste. Cook in the oven at 200°C for 20-30 minutes and leave to rest before serving. a light, Me no less good.