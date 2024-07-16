July 16, 2024

Paris, soldier stabbed during counter-terrorism surveillance: suspect arrested

Samson Paul July 16, 2024


A French soldier involved in Operation Sentinel, a major anti-terrorism programme that monitors sensitive targets, was stabbed in Paris near the Gare de l’Est station, the Metropolitan Police said, adding that a suspect had been arrested. […]

And French military He was involved in Operation Sentinel, a counterterrorism program — a major program to monitor sensitive targets that was inaugurated after the 2015 attacks — Stab In Paris, near Gare de L’Est station. The capital’s police announced this, adding that one suspect has been arrested.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin It says on X that the soldier hit “His life is not in danger.“Minister of the Armed Forces,
Sebastien LecornuHe expressed his “support and appreciation for our armed forces, which contribute more than ever to ensuring the safety of the French.”

