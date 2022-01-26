Paris, Razzoli and Vinatzer stand out. Sala and Marsaglia Party – OA Sport

At the end of the Schladming slalom, they were Invitations to the Italian men’s alpine skiing for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing have been announced. Our national team is only available seven places For the games scheduled in the Chinese capital from February 2-20, the results obtained in the last World Cup races were decisive in deciding the votes.

The four athletes who believed for a long time were in place Dominic Paris, Giuliano Razzoli, Luca de Alibrandini, Alex Vinitzer. Dominique Paris won the Bormio downhill race and finished third at Wengen, he has just come back from a disastrous weekend in Kitzbuehel but is an absolute champion and capable of accelerating the buzz, especially on the slopes. Giuliano Razzoli is the 2010 Vancouver Olympic slalom champion, was third in Wengen and just returned from the Kitzbuehel and Schladming outings.

Alex Vinitzer is an absolute talent among tight positions and capable of admiration, today he climbed to fifth place and he has the absolute talent to be able to make people dream as he has shown on several occasions: he must have the ability not to make mistakes and to collect temperatures on two levels. Luca de Alibrandini is the vice world champion for the Giant, this year he has triumphed on the World Cup podium and will try to show himself in a five-round review: he is recovering from injury and he is equipped with the right pace to chase a medal.

Doubts relate to the other three places: the focus was on experience Christopher Einrhofer For speed, for excellent results Tommaso Sala Obtained in slalom in the last three days (sixth in Kitbuehel, seventh in Schladming) and up Matthew Marsaglia, who is fourth at Beaver Creek and 12th at Kitzbuehel, could have been crucial to beating Mattia Kass, who was not in the top 15 list in January. Sluggish bassists Simon Morberger and Stefano Gross stayed home, who mainly played for their spot tonight in Planai with Tommaso Sala.

2022 Italian Men’s Alpine Snowboarding Olympiad

Luca de Alibrandini (Giant)

Christoph Ennrhofer (downhill, super g)

Matteo Marsaglia (downhill, Super G)

Dominique Paris (downhill, Super G)

Giuliano Razzoli (Limp)

Tommaso Sala (slalom)

Alex Vinitzer (slalom)

* Participation in the joint event and team will be determined

Photo: La Presse