September 30, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Paris, former President Sarkozy was convicted of illegal financing

Paris, former President Sarkozy was convicted of illegal financing

Samson Paul September 30, 2021 1 min read

Caroline Figger, President of the Court, outlining the alleged facts “for one Unprecedented attractionSarkozy, along with the other 14 defendants, continued to organize rallies, allowed new shows, arranged expenses, and voluntarily failed, as a candidate, to control outputs.

electronic bracelet – The court then determined that “the penalty will be applied and implemented according to the electronic monitoring system.” The former president, 66, no matter what almost certain appeal his lawyers will file, will not go to prison.

Sarkozy has denied any accusations – actually He was sentenced in March to three years in prison (One without parole) On charges of corruption and trading in influence in the “telephony wiretapping” case, the former French head of state appealed this sentence. He can also appeal today’s ruling: Sarkozy has, in fact, vehemently denied any accusation.

accusation – According to the judges, Nicolas Sarkozy “knowingly” spent at least twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros for the election campaign. The former president also “voluntarily” avoided checking additional expenditures.

See also  Putin Biden, Geneva Summit, June 16

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The country with the highest number of vaccinations in the world is ready to return to normal

September 30, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

This man’s surreal ending – Libero Quotidiano

September 29, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

“Here they kill you.” Patient’s fax was not left outside the hospital, died of covid

September 29, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Paris, former President Sarkozy was convicted of illegal financing

September 30, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

The Lamborghini Countach is one of the 30 most important cars in the United States

September 30, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Imu alarm goes off at home

September 30, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Be careful because if we have cardiovascular problems, we should absolutely reduce the consumption of this fish

September 30, 2021 Karen Hines