Paris 2024 Olympics Live Today July 29 | Will win gold in 100 backstroke, Pilates fourth by a hundred. Machi in foil final

Marini reacts to the eliminated chip player’s emotions: “I’m counting on the team event to fix things.” Bianchi and Macchi in the lead

(Flavio Vanetti) Italy put Guillaume Bianchi and Filippo Macchi in the quarter-finals, With the possibility/hope of having two athletes in the semi-finals and in the medal zone, But he’s eating his hands for the failed trio and the opportunity he missed. Tommaso MariniOn paper, the strongest option in the competition. The world champion came close to qualifying himself (14-11), but suffered in the second round from the return of the Frenchman Baute, driven by a roaring crowd at the Grand Palais and eventually the winner, after catching him at high altitude 14, with an overtaking kick (15-14).

The second round because the first round was also marked by a dramatic comeback, sent with seven strokes (3-10) by Marini, loose and harmonious. But at the best moment, Tommaso turned off the light, while the red warning lights came on on the dashboard: 5 strokes in a row from the Frenchman, Also backed up by some questionable decisions by the referee (but the on-field factor, as we know, is important in whatever country you are in) The match was reopened (10-8 for the blues). Then the world champion found a way to start again and here is the lead that took him to a 3-shot advantage, with only one win left. It did not arrive, instead another mockery of the last shot landed on our fence.

At the end of the match, Tommaso shot the ball with lightning speed, and then after about ten minutes he agreed to talk about his disappointment: “Guys, I lost… Bauti was good at exploiting my mistakes and mental ‘frustration’ that I can’t explain. However, the Olympics is a battle and there are unexpected events. Then my opponent was cheering alongside him and he got excited.” The questionable hits? “They handed me over and I was 100 percent rejected; they also assigned another questionable person to the Frenchman. Of course, if they had given me these things, it might have been a different story. But I don’t hold on to that.” At that point Emotion and lump in the throat You have the upper hand, there’s only time for one last sentence: “More regret or disappointment? A combination of both. But maybe I’m more regretful because I sacrificed myself for years to get here. I’m counting on the team’s testing to fix things.” The focus is now on Bianchi and Macchi: Guillaume shoots very well and in the round of 16 he gave no chance to the Czech Chopinic, the bronze medalist from Tokyo who was coached at the time by Stefano Cerioni: 15-5 without getting in any trouble. Filippo Macchi, who started like a rocket against the Japanese Matsuyama (7-1), saw his lead slowly diminish, reaching 10-10. But then he resumed the match and closed at 15-11: a strong, important and auspicious performance.