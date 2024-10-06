Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games: Medals won by the United States

The Paris 2024 Paralympics are off to a great start! With the gold, silver, and bronze medals underway, let’s take a look at the medals won by the US Olympic Team!

I Paris 2024 Olympic Games They’re done…and now it’s time for the Paralympics! Competitions where the best disabled athletes compete for glory. This year, the French capital will welcome thousands of athletes from all over the world. Among these,US Olympic Team Once again he created a sensation with his dazzling performance.

dateUS Olympic Team It features decades of victories and records. Since the first modern games, US They have always been at the forefront of the competition, receiving medals and accolades. In 2021, Amnesty International Tokyo gamesAmerican athletes have confirmed their status as a sporting superpower by winning an impressive number of medals. As for the Paralympics, the United States first participated in the Rome Games in 1960. The country has also hosted the Games three times, New York In 1984 AD Atlanta In 1996 and others Salt Lake City For the 2002 Winter Games.

To give you an idea of ​​how many medals the US team has won Tokyo 2021 Olympic GamesBelow is a summary of the medals he won:

Gold Medals: 39

39 Silver medals: 41

41 Bronze medals: 33

33 Total number of medals: 133

An impressive record…A Paris 2024It is certain that the American national team will continue to add new pages to its glorious history.

For sports fans and Olympic and Paralympic Games, Paris 2024 It’s already shaping up to be an unforgettable edition, with each performance bringing us a little closer to the essence of sporting excellence. Enjoy the games!