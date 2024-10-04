Friday, October 4, 2024
Search
Sport

Paralympics 2024: How the Paralympics became a major sporting event

By: Mirabelle Hunt

Date:


In 1948, on the opening day of the London Olympics, Guttmann organized the first competition for disabled athletes, which he called International wheelchair games. Sixteen former servicemen and women competed in wheelchairs in archery during the Olympic Games.

Since then the Games have become an annual event, expanding every year to include a greater number of athletes. Javelin throwing was soon added to the list. The name has been changed to Stoke Mandeville matcheswhich was named after the hospital where Gutmann worked, and in 1952 the Netherlands sent its own team, making the competition international.

In 1960 i Stoke Mandeville matches They have officially become the Paralympics. That year, more than 400 disabled athletes from 23 countries gathered for the championships Olympic stadium Rome after the conclusion of the Summer Olympics. They competed in archery, basketball, swimming, fencing, javelin throwing, archery, club throwing, swimming, table tennis, pentathlon and even snooker.

Since then, the Paralympics have been held immediately after the Olympics in the same city hosting the Games. The name “Paralympics” (although they have been officially called “Paralympics” since 2004) reflects the parallel nature of the Games: they are derived from the Greek preposition “para”, which means “beside”. Thus the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games exist side by side.

See also  Moviola Juve-Verona, Feliciani Disaster: I came in red
Previous article
WhatsApp now lets you tag other people in your status
Next article
Nutrition and changing the season, advice from expert Ludovico Appinafoli

Popular

More like this

Russian S-400 missiles for the US and F-35s in Türkiye: What’s behind the strange exchange

Noah French Noah French -
Faced with the continued decline of American power, Erdogan's...

PSB, cash only. Even Confindustria

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
In the face of the text already set without...

Adriano Celentano is locked at home and no longer sees his children: what happened to him?

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
Adriano Celentano has been confined at home for some...

Nutrition and changing the season, advice from expert Ludovico Appinafoli

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
Nutrition and change of season. To get a good...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Russian S-400 missiles for the US and F-35s in Türkiye: What’s behind the strange exchange

Top News 0
Faced with the continued decline of American power, Erdogan's...

PSB, cash only. Even Confindustria

Economy 0
In the face of the text already set without...

Adriano Celentano is locked at home and no longer sees his children: what happened to him?

Entertainment 0
Adriano Celentano has been confined at home for some...

Popular News

Russian S-400 missiles for the US and F-35s in Türkiye: What’s behind the strange exchange

Top News 0
Faced with the continued decline of American power, Erdogan's...

PSB, cash only. Even Confindustria

Economy 0
In the face of the text already set without...

Adriano Celentano is locked at home and no longer sees his children: what happened to him?

Entertainment 0
Adriano Celentano has been confined at home for some...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska