Paolo Sorrentino’s favor rejected by the Pope but given to Whoopi Goldberg: the turning point in the Vatican’s new “sister law”

American actress Whoopi Goldberg had received – at the meeting held last week in the Vatican with more than 100 comedians – a personal “yes” from Pope Francis for her next film. Sister Law 3. In fact, with the approval of the Supreme Pontiff, the film can be filmed (exceptionally) in the Vatican. This is unique, considering that the Holy See does not grant spaces for filming and has actually denied this – he writesForget – Request from director Paolo Sorrentino for Fiction The young pope. On that occasion, given the limitations of audio-visual equipment, Sorrentino chose to reconstruct the papal seat in the Cinecittà, and the same fate also applies to the façade of St. Peter’s. However, some scenes were filmed in the church of Santi Luca e Martina, in the Braschi Palace, in the neo-Romanesque church of Sant’Anselmo Alaventino, Villa Medici.

The Pope declined the invitation to appear

Goldberg, who plays Sister Clarita in the film, a nightclub singer forced to hide from the mafia in a convent, will rely on the Italian production company. Cattleya. Despite agreeing to film in the Vatican, the Pope would have refused – according to the news agency – to invite the actress to participate in the filming himself, perhaps through an honorary role. The Hollywood star revealed this during an interview on Jimmy Fallon’s show nbc, after offering the role to the Pope during a meeting in 2023. “Pope Francis is a fan,” the actress said when Fallon asked her if the Pope had expressed interest in starring in the sequel to the 1993 film about the singer. Dolores Van Cartier, who converted to Islam and became a nun, replied to Whoopi: “No, but I asked her.” And it was precisely during last week’s hearing, in which he participated with a hundred actors and comedians from around the world, that Goldberg was given the (very special) set of Sister Clarita’s following exploits.

