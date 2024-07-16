Pamela Camassa’s first statements after the bitter loss: “I do not agree..”

Partner Filippo Bisceglia and those words about loss. Pamela Camassa is back in the spotlight, as usual, during the Temptation Island show.

Every year right when it airs. temptation island We also talk about Pamela Camassa. Host companion, Filippo BiscegliaHe doesn’t seem to be much on TV.

She was placed 3rd in Miss Italy 2005 at the age of 21, she recently turned 40 and is still in her first year. beauty Fascinating.

She participated in some films, and appeared in various programs, including some reality shows – the latest of which is The famous island In 2023 – but it doesn’t seem to have found a real place on TV. Before that, in 2008, he starred in the moleBut in order to run towards his jealous love, he preferred to leave the game.

Love with Filippo Bisceglia It has been going on for more than 15 years, and there is talk every now and then about a crisis between them. Like these days. What happens to the couple?

Pamela Camassa: Loss

As we mentioned, during this period we are talking about a crisis between Pamela Camassa H Filippo BiscegliaWho has had a lot of crises while hosting the reality show – and is now in 11th place temptation islandBut if we talk in general about the difficulties and betrayals that competing couples face, some hint that neither of them happens. Filippo It is in very good condition.

Alessandro Rosicaa social media expert, lets it be known through them that the handsome host, always so wise when it comes to betraying others, will actually be a traitor himself. The expert writes: “In a few years we will find him and Pamela in the fire of confrontation. What panic there is between Rome and Milan. She knows everything, and she is not a victim.” Is it really that way between the two of them?

recurring crisis

After all, this wouldn’t be the first time that an atmosphere of crisis has prevailed between the two. Indeed, it has been a few years now. Filippo Bisceglia He revealed to the weekly Chi: “For a short time we are separated. We went through a strong crisis, but we overcame it: in my life I would never have given up on her, she is everything to me.” Today, do you still think this way?

We don’t know how much truth there is in words. Rosica, But in the meantime beautiful Pamela Camassa She appeared on social media looking extremely thin. So much so that many noticed and commented on this excessive weight loss with phrases such as: “She’s always been skinny, but now she’s super skinny, and I don’t agree with the comments (she looks great etc) but that’s okay… she’ll be underweight at the very least… I don’t know” H “So skinny, she looked prettier with a few extra pounds.” What could be the cause of this thinness?