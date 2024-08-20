Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Palo Alto Networks, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Fabrinet from Investing.com

By: Karen Hines

After-hours movements:

ActionsPalo Alto Networks (PANW) saw volatility after the cybersecurity company reported positive fiscal fourth-quarter results and gave a strong outlook for future earnings. The company’s total revenue for fiscal Q4 2024 rose 12% year-over-year to $2.2 billion, up from $2 billion. The company’s shares initially rose 4%, but then largely gave up the gain.

Titan Pharma (TTNP) shares surged 31% after announcing a merger deal with KE Sdn. BHD.

factory (FN) saw its shares surge 9% after releasing quarterly financial results and future earnings estimates that beat analysts’ average expectations. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue.

