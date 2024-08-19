Over the weekend of 24-25 August there was intense heat and thundershowers inland. Update « 3B Meteo

Time to study

Over the weekend 24-25 again intense heat and local strong thunderstorms

Returning to one Most commonly during summer After the bad weather in recent days, it could be threatened by one Atlantic disturbance In the second part Weekend. Mathematical models emphasize the possibility that day sunday You are witness A A disturbed path And sharper. The timing is still unclear, but the most popular hypothesis is that it could happen in the second half on Sunday.

Synoptic weather for the weekend of 24-25 August

Atlantic collapse If this lead is associated with this, there is also the unpleasant task of recall African resistance And towards Italy A Further increase in temperature. According to this analysis to be verified, the weekend will look like this; One day Saturday Sunny and stable across Italy, with afternoon showers scattered over the mountains. The maximum temperature will increase to 34/35°C in the center and north and 36/37°C in the south. sunday With early sunny weather, worsening between afternoon and evening in the Alps and Pre-Alps Thunderstorm At the end of the day march towards the Po Valley. temperature Still higher with a peak of 35/37°C but decreasing from evening in the north. In Next updates Let’s see whether to confirm or deny this position. Always follow us.

