Over the weekend, a hurricane between Saturday and Sunday will cause bad weather, but not for everyone; Details » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Over the weekend, a hurricane between Saturday and Sunday will cause bad weather, but not for everyone; details

Weather forecast for the weekendAll confirmed, of course An Atlantic hurricane over the weekend cause a A strong wave of bad weather.

But be careful, the results will not be the same between Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 November For everyone, in fact, somewhere it does not rain, precisely one expects it to be more: a clear sign of depth Climate anomaly It affects our country.

It is all caused by one person A large area of ​​low pressure Driven by southerly winds and fed by air masses of polar-oceanic origin, it reaches the Mediterranean basin from the North Atlantic. Cold currents entering from the Rhone Gate (south-eastern France) favor a formation Cyclone Heavy rain can also be unleashed, even in the form of storms and strong winds.

The The areas most at risk are as shown in the map we have provided below and it represents the day Saturday 19 November, Central-South Regions: Areas with more than 40 mm of precipitation in 24 hours are highlighted in blue/purple, i.e. 40 liters of rain per square meter (Lazio, Campania and Calabria) The biggest risk of these types of disturbance inputs is about potential Consistency Thunderstorm events can persist in the same areas for several hours. flash flood. Rain forecast for Saturday 19th November

The biggest discrepancy, however, concerns the regions North Where it is No rain is forecast Remarkable (weak rains only in Romagna and lower Veneto): briefly, the dry phase It really doesn’t want to end up in this sector of Italy. From a statistical and climatological point of view, in fact, November turns out to be the wettest month of the year, and it was thought that there might be at least a partial “compensation” after a long period of drought. North and instead the path of cyclones continues to avoid the northern part of our country.

Sunday 20th The vortex will move quickly to the southeast, relieving the central regions of bad weather, and the sun will shine again in the north, albeit in cooler conditions. In fact, they are expected First frost of the season As far as the northern plains, especially in Piedmont and Lombardy, early morning temperatures are around 0°C.

A different story for the south and the two main islands, where we will have more unsettled conditions, with fresh thunderstorms, accompanied by strong Mistral winds.