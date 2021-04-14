Otofu, AirBnB Solar, is landing in Italy

Reserve solar panels for your home and find an installer to do the work, all in a short time and at the best price in the market. It’s the recipe that Otovo lands in the Italian market. The goal of the company, born in Norway, and a leader in the photovoltaic sector in various European markets (listed since the beginning of 2021 in Euronext Growth Oslo) is to conquer the Italian residential market, to reach a market share of 10% in three years and a sales volume of 100 million by year. 2025

On the other hand, the Italian residential market is among the most attractive in Europe for developing solar energy, with annual sales expected to reach 1.2 billion euros by 2025. Italy marks a new stage in the company’s international growth path. In just three years of operation, Otovo has become the Norwegian market leader by securing a 60% stake in the sale of solar panels for private homes. Later, he built a strong position in Sweden, France, Poland and Spain.

Simply enter your home address on the website www.otovo.it, providing simple indicators such as the number of floors of the building, roof slope and type of cladding. Once this process is completed, an initial price evaluation is obtained and you can proceed with requesting a custom quote. Otovo prepares it and delivers it within 24 hours, finding the most suitable and professional commercial offer that can carry out the execution. In addition, the company manages licenses and bureaucracy related to the installation, and provides a hassle-free off-the-shelf system.

Fabio Stefanini, General Manager of Otovo Italia, explains that the business model is “disrupting the photovoltaic sector”. The company offers a “digital marketplace that allows you to set the best quality / price ratio in residential solar panel installation. We believe technology can help people choose their own custom energy offer and help make society always more sustainable. Italy represents a market with high potential, so we are We are sure to play a major role. ” (All rights reserved)



