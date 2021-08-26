Orange Blossom Classic celebrates black men in sports

MIAMI, Florida, 26 agosto 2021 (Globe Newswire) – for immediate posting

The Labor Day holiday in South Florida will see the return of the Orange Blossom Classic. After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic Committee has organized a list of attendee and qualifying events before the football game.

Fans and supporters are invited to join Orange Blossom Classic and Bacardi USA, Inc. To honor black men in sports and entertainment. The event will be a multi-generational awards show dedicated to celebrating men of color and their achievements in sports and entertainment. The concert can be seen on Orange Blossom Classic Facebook page Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7 PM EST. It will be hosted by Charles Neal, the veteran broadcaster known as “The Voice of Sports HBCU”.

Honorees include Willie Simmons, head coach of the Florida A&M Rattlers football team, Thaddeus Pollard Sr. aka Titus O’Neill, global ambassador for WWE and WWE Hall of Famer, Chris Greer, general manager of the Miami Dolphins, Marvin Allen, manager back Miami Dolphins’ assistant year Edgren James, former NFL and 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame and coach Roderick Broadway, former NCAA coach and 3-time MECS Championship winner. Pollard has been honored by WWE for his efforts in his hometown of Tampa Bay, Florida. It has successfully helped more than 245 student-athletes across the Tampa Bay area attend college and host the annual Joy of Giving event, which provides games for more than 1,000 kids.

During this evening, the Classico dei Fiori d’Arancio will also celebrate:

Chance Kennedy, former benefactor of Central North Carolina University

Dwayne Joseph, Head of Professional Personnel Division

Ernie Dubus II, CEO of DuCon, LLC

Dr. Stacey Lina, Honorable Founder and Founder of Kingdom Center

Levon Kirkland, former NFL player and Clemson University Hall of Fame

Reverend Michael Phillips, Senior Pastor of Kingdom Life Church

Larry Kennedy, former University of Florida football player

Princeton Buckner, 20-year veteran NFL coach and Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach

Cory Fuller, Gadsden County’s chief football coach

Kevin Carter, 14-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion

Leonard Wheeler, former NFL Della Safety

Each of these men has lived exceptional lives of leadership and excellence in their fields and has gone on to influence the lives of others in their community.

About the classic orange blossom

The Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was originally a post-season college football game held between 1933 and 1978, with Florida A&M and other historically black schools in an unofficial tournament, commonly referred to as the “Black National Championship.” Jacksonville, Florida was the location of the original game between FAMU and Howard University. The first OBC game was played in front of 2,000 fans in a “black only” soccer field. Showdowns on the network, between FAMU and other HBCU units, have continued for 45 consecutive years in Jacksonville, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Miami. After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic and City of Miami Gardens committee announced that the historic game will resume in 2020. Due to the global pandemic, the game’s relaunch has been postponed. The 47th edition of the Orange Blossom Classic, featuring the inaugural season of Florida A&M University in the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) against Jackson State University, will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 5, 2021. For more information about the Visit the Orange Blossom Classic website at www.orangeblossomclassic.com.

About Bacardi USA, Inc.

Bacardi USA, Inc. is the US import and distribution arm of the family-owned Bacardi Limited, the world’s largest privately owned beverage company. The company boasts a portfolio of some of the best-known and best-selling brands in the United States, including BACARDÍ Rum, GRAY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch Whiskey, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, CAZADORES® 100% agave blue tequila and martini wine Sparkling, the world’s best fine wines and the world’s favorite sparkling Italian wines and other leading and emerging brands. Visit https://www.bacardilimited.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.