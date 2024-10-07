Opinion and one hundred years of public service. i.e. not being able to organize an event (with Vespa rightfully angry)

toAldo Grasso

One hundred years of radio and seventy years of Rai television ended in a program by Carlo Conte, without any sense of event

Is that all? One hundred years of radio and seventy years of Rai television ended in a program by Carlo Conte, one of many, as if we were celebrating the birthday of a rather famous person. Is that all? You only have to draw a comparison with Renzo Arbor’s “Dear Friends Near and Far” on Ray Storia to understand the crucial difference. Ray no longer knows how to create an event, that is, something that distances us from the average sense of spectatorship, a stamp imprinted on the subject. The ballet performances are not enough, the precious contributions made by the technician (unfortunately poorly used) are not enough, and the presence of Guglielmo Marconi’s daughter in the audience is not enough. Carlo Conte entered the studio afraid of historical quotations. The great Nunzio Velojamo’s greeting was: “Dear friends near and far, good evening, good evening wherever you want to be,” but Conte had to add “friends” to it for the sake of political correctness: but philology and history also had their rights! Is that all?

To remember the good times gone by, Renzo Arbore, Mara Venere, Topo Gigio, and Ficcar e Picone (who also became famous in “Streccia”) were called, and then Pooh also sang: A little something in the family, as if to celebrate The anniversary was a television Local and amateur club. The big ideas were: to mix radio and television, as always with Rai, making use of the precious Teche (but perhaps an episode of “Techetechete” was more interesting), using the National Rai Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Steffen. Mercurio to suggest the most popular songs (there were six composers for the programme, each with half an idea). In the margin: Bruno Vespa was very angry, and rightly so, because during the celebrations no one mentioned his program at all: “Last night in the congressional Palazzo dei I abandoned the celebration of 100 years of radio and 70 years of television, indignant about it.” Treatment is intended for “door to door”. The seasons change, but the deepest spirit of opinion always remains on the same side.” Bruno Vespa of struggle (lita?) and government.









































































































