“Only Juventus and Atletico Madrid say no to buying Di Maria”

Angel Di Maria will not go to Atletico Madrid. Fideo, who will not renew his contract with PSG which expires on June 30, is ready for a new adventure. The spotlight of several major European clubs has focused on him, and it appears that Juventus are on the verge of taking him to Turin.

Atletico Madrid, the reasons for the refusal of Di Maria

According to Marca, the former Real Madrid could also have returned to the Spanish capital, on the side of Rogblanca, but the club would have decided not to go down to the bottom for two reasons: the first is related to the player’s identity card. (34), second in terms of salary requirements, with Di Maria who will immediately be among the highest paid players at the club. For these reasons, Atletico Madrid would have decided to leave Di Maria’s operation alone. In fact, as explained by the Spanish newspaper, there will also be another reason, and it will be linked to the signing of Samuel Leno, the Brazilian born in 99 who was bought by the club from Gil Vicente. In fact, Di Maria’s hypothetical arrival would have forced the youngster to start up the hierarchy and work hard to make the starting shirt. Avoid landing at the Wanda Metropolitano, Juventus ready to welcome a video.