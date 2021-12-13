Only for Christmas and New Year, Arctic Raids and Frost holidays, maybe we can be there! Latest Updates »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Just for Christmas and New Year, Arctic Raids and Frost Holidays, maybe we’re here! Latest updates

Weather Trend for the End of December: Lots of news comingThere is a risk of Arctic and frost attacks between Christmas and New Year!

Considering the holidays and the end of December, from the latest meteorological survey, The hypothesis of a frost wave and perhaps snow appears!

Here we are Therefore, it seems to confirm what we have been saying for some time about a beginning On the contrary events and in some ways irregular winters certainly do not make us bored.

But let us go properly by analyzing all the details about the expected temperature and rainfall in Italy in the last part of this 2021.

To understand what will happen in the next few weeks, as usual, we need to expand our vision to the entire hemisphere. Well, what emerges is that, in Arctic latitudes, Between Scandinavia and Russia Has created a dump “Icy Lake“, Filled with Arctic-continental air (very cold) real Cold tank It could slide towards Europe and thus be a kick Called frost waves, Many times, They can invest in our country. In technical terms it is “Russo-Siberian Anticyclone“, தி”Russian bear“, It’s beautifully called by meteorologists. It’s basically a ‘High thermal pressure, During the cold season it is formed by the accumulation of cold air in the lower layers following a strong and prolonged diffusion of heat accumulated during the day.

At this point, given the even more temporary distance, it is only a ‘Hypothesis And it should be considered, but that being said, it should be said that many days are important long-term international models. Leaning towards This type of structure.

The arrival of frost winds from northeastern Europe (Russia) will be favorable Christmas And to the end In December, Formation in the Mediterranean bed Hurricane loops Is constantly fed precisely by these cold currents, which lead to one Solid ice phase e Dynamic, with Possibility of snowfall at very low altitudes, Locally Equilibrium.

In Next days We will try to understand whether this system is stable or not. More updates will follow.

Possible frost waves from Russia between Christmas and New Year