One of the most complex FPS games ever made is available for free on Steam.

Rediscover the epic FPS developed by Bungie Studios: Marathon. Classic Marathon, Classic Marathon 2 and Classic Marathon Infinity are available on Steam, completely free.

One of the most sad things, In the world of video games, It’s the speed with which some titles that might not have been commercial successes have achieved, Forgottenand they also brought with them all the beautiful ideas that were implemented there. Obviously, the problem is also related to the hardware that these titles are supposed to run on, which is now irretrievable and will require re-releases for modern hardware or Simulationswhich is not always successful.

Classic Marathon Infinity is now available for free on Steam with Steam Workshop support. Thank you to the amazing Aleph One community for all your hard work. We couldn’t have done this without you. ♾ https://t.co/UDFvIVCm2k pic.twitter.com/7snGHfUadZ — Bungie (@Bungie) August 22, 2024

however, The best way to gain gaming cultureIt is about playing classics of the past as much as possible to understand where today’s masterpieces come from. Speaking of developers who have learned over the years to make themselves known and loved (sometimes hated) for the epics that define them now, one comes to mind: The story is in Bungie Studios. A well-known software house, known mostly for the work done on it. Halo and Destiny In the mid-nineties, he developed a trilogy of FPS games that had some success but quickly gave way to something else.

However, today it is possible to recover the three chapters of that little pearl that was free. Marathon.

The forgotten FPS game is back!

Bungie, as a software house, was rich career, Sure, it has its ups and downs, but ultimately, we owe it to them to evolve. Some of the first-person shooter (FPS) titles that defined the world of narrative shooters are: Where gameplay and story blend in complex and fascinating ways. After developing several chapters of the Halo series, including one of the most appreciated chapters: Halo: Reach And after two titles amount Which, although it has had its ups and downs, is still known today as a game of immense value that many still refer to, it is time to rediscover a little Benji’s Origins.

To do this, You won’t have to spend a single euro.All you need is a computer and a Steam account and you can access everything completely free of charge.The entire marathon trilogya complex FPS series developed by Bungie between 1994 and 1996. However, the version available on Steam will not be exactly the version developed by Bungie. It is actually a remaster with Bungie’s blessing, and executed by the Aleph-One team, who tried to bring the original experience back to life, thanks to Homemade enginebased on the Marathon 2 source code.

And then in recent weeks, the fan club made it available. Classic Marathon H Classic Marathon 2, Marathon and Marathon 2: Durandal ports respectively, and Chapter 3 is now available as well, Classic Infinite Marathonwill provide players with the full experience.

And just like the title Released 28 years ago nowClassic Marathon Infinity has a campaign with 20 levels It supports both single-player and co-op play. Additionally, the Steam version also offers optional widescreen support, a revamped 3D perspective, positional audio, and frame rate adjustments.

In all this, we must not forget that Bungie, last May, Announcing the return of the IP Marathon, In the form of Extraction shooter, That’s why the return of the classic series for free on Steam definitely works in their favor. This is an additional reason to bring back a work from the past, capable of immersing the player not only in a complex world, consisting of complex names and many explosions, but also in a complex world. A piece of history Which was exposed to oblivion forever.