One Direction is (almost) silent

There are so many memories and love letters shared Liam Payne31 years old, former member of the boy band Djeli One directionwho died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires: Among the thousands of fans reporting on social media about the influence of Payne (along with other band members, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles) was in Their lives are colleagues and friends who know and love the singer.

Charlie Puth

The author of songs such as “We Don’t Talk Anymore” and “Attention”, Charlie Puth is only two years older than Liam Payne and in 2017 he collaborated with him on the song “Bedroom Floor”.

“I am in shock at this moment. Liam was always so nice to me. He was one of the first great artists I worked with. I can’t believe he’s no longer here,” the American singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram, sharing photos and videos of himself with the One Direction ex.

Olly Murs

“This news is devastating and I am speechless,” wrote Olly Murs, the British singer-songwriter who competed on The X Factor a year before Payne. “Every time we saw each other we laughed a lot. Sometimes the encounters were short and sweet, but when they happened we mostly talked about how beautiful her messy hair was, our love for Becks, our days on the X Factor and the tour we did together.”

“Liam – continued Olly Murs – shares the same feelings and dreams as me, so to see his life end prematurely is difficult. I am truly devastated for his family and obviously for his son Bear who has lost his father.”

Dermot O’Leary

“I remember him as a 14-year-old leaving us speechless singing Sinatra at his X Factor auditions. He was always cheerful, had time for everyone and was always kind, grateful and humble.” With these words, presenter Dermot O’Leary remembers Liam Payne, from his time hosting the X Factor in the year the singer made his debut as a soloist on the talent show, performing the song Fly Me to the Moon.

It was 2008, and Payne was rejected and tried again two years later: One Direction was born right on the X-Factor stage in 2010.

From the Backstreet Boys to EL James, the other pals

“I only spoke to you two days ago, my friend. I will miss you very much,” said the American singer You are a doula $ign. IL joke disc Zaid He shared several snaps with Payne on Instagram, while writing on X: “Rest in peace Liam, I can’t believe this is true, it breaks my heart.” Then after a few hours of reflection: “We never know what people are going through. We live in times where rudeness, meanness, and divisiveness are normal, and sometimes even applauded. It doesn’t have to be this way. We have to do what we can to “It’s better to be kind, caring and supportive.”

He also participates in condolences L. Jamesthe author of the literary saga “Fifty Shades of Grey” met Liam Payne because the singer collaborated with Rita Ora on the soundtrack for the third and final film of the film series based on James’s books. And again I am Backstreet Boyswho wrote on their official Instagram page: “Words cannot express the emotions we are all feeling right now and feel like the rest of the world is in the same boat. Our thoughts are with Liam’s family, friends and One Direction fans.” All over the world, rest in peace, my brother.”

One direction silence

There is no message from other band members who are grieving beyond social media. However, it was Harry Styles’ mother who ‘posted’: Ann Twist Sharing a broken heart on social media, he wrote: “Just a boy.”