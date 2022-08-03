August 3, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Once again the inevitable farewell Stefano Di Martino!

Lorelei Reese August 3, 2022 2 min read

A strong indiscretion left everyone surprised by the fears of Stefano Di Martino’s possible farewell. Details here.

Stefano di Martino quickly became one of the most successful rai presenters and, as many know, began his career in the world of dance with his participation in the Amici di Maria De Filippi. In fact we can say that his skills as a leader of the orchestra put him far above his previous career as a dancer even if it was rigorous training carried out with a lot of dedication.

From Torre Annunziata in the province of Naples to Rome, on television, Stefano has come a long way.

Tonight anything is possible is one broadcast that he made, inherited by Amadeus, before moving to Rai 1, more recently Bar Stella, also on Rai 2 whose name occupies a famous pub in his hometown It was a lucky format that was very reminiscent of the irreverent programs written and directed by Renzo Arbor.

Finally Made in Sud, a format entirely dedicated to comedy, which is also very successful. However, it seems that the life of a very lucky young maestro is about to take a bad turn and the foolishness that worries him reveals something surprising.

Stefano de Martino has apparently also been talked about for his constant intensity and withdrawal with Belen Rodriguez with whom he was married and with whom he had a son, little Santiago.. In recent weeks, there’s been a lot of talk about the state of their relationship too because after Belin, fresh from new motherhood, leaves Antonino Spinalbes, the hairstylist with whom she was in a relationship, she seems to be back in Stefano’s arms more in love than ever. .

See also  Soleil's mother shut up her life

Stefano Di Martino

As we know, the two met and got together at a time when Stefano was still in an on-going relationship with singer Emma Maroney who suffered a lot at the time.

In a recent interview Stefano opened by saying: “I know I created sorrows, and I created many, but never with bad intentions. I think I left bad memories, but also a good thing”.

Farewell Stefano Di Martino

Stefano Coletta, Rai’s manager, relies heavily on Stefano Di Martino’s talent and that’s why he decided to entrust him with managing Tim Summer Hits.

Stefano Di Martino

However, in 2023, if you were wondering, they will be back Anything Is Possible Tonight And Stella Bar. But how will he manage his commitments to Rai in connection with his presence in the talented Amici di Maria de Filippi, who in the meantime has become a professional dancer?

One wonders if given the many commitments made with Ray, he is not compelled to welcome the talent he unleashed. His career has definitely reached that tipping point where he can choose from multiple proposals. we will see.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

From first place in the new version

August 3, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

American Airlines pushes cancer research to new heights with fundraising campaign – Italiavola & Travel

August 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“Barbara Dorso has inspired me”

August 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

Puglia has the most beautiful sea in Italy: 99% of its coast has the best water. Sardinia follows, Abruzzo last: here’s the complete ranking

August 3, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Precautionary measures have been taken against 5 people in a scam worth more than 1 million euros on citizenship income

August 3, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Once again the inevitable farewell Stefano Di Martino!

August 3, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

INGV participates in the launch of the HERMES scientific payload

August 3, 2022 Karen Hines