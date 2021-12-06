December 7, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

On Steam, the campaign took first place in the top 10 global companies - Nerd4.life

On Steam, the campaign took first place in the top 10 global companies – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax December 7, 2021 1 min read

infinite aura has reached the top, i.e. first placeAmong the top 10 global companies steam, after the release of the game review. Given that it will be officially available from December 8, 2021, so in a couple of days at the time of writing, this is the first significant result for 343 Industries, which still has a long way to go to be announced successfully. work suit.


Halo Infinite is #1 on Steam

Another interesting element in the rankings, at least for the Microsoft world, is the presence of Forza Horizon 5 in seventh place, indicating that the Playground racing game has a really long tail, considering that it came out nearly a month ago. Also of note is Age of Empires IV in 11th place, available the same as of the end of October 2021. In short, although all of the above games are available on Xbox Game Pass PC, many PC gamers haven’t given up on buying them.

For the rest, we note the presence in the ranking of interesting Wartales, in ninth place, and in Battlefield 2042 which, despite many negative opinions, has not yet come out of the top 10. Debut in eighth place for Shadow Tactics: The blades from are also good . Shogun – Aiko’s Choice, the independent expansion of shadow tactics.

See also  120 FPS Singleplayer for Xbox Series X - Multiplayer.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Arceus could be the longest and biggest game in the series – Nerd4.life

December 6, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

A man can’t stop playing while his house is on fire – Nerd4.life

December 6, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Hype Trailer shows summary of award-nominated games – Nerd4.life

December 6, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

The United States, in New York, the vaccination duty is activated for workers in the private sector

December 7, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

The elder was stabbed at home in Milan and used a chainsaw

December 7, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

CGIL-UIL against the 8-hour general strike maneuver on December 16 – Economy

December 7, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

BuzzFeed Blow: “We don’t want to be judged by the clicks we produce”

December 7, 2021 Lorelei Reese