On Saturday 25 June, low-cost aircraft Ryanair, EasyJet and Volotea – Economy will go on strike

They stopped again to strike on Saturday Ryanair, EasyJet and Volutia. Confirmed on Saturday 25 June Minor 24 hour strike of pilots and flight attendants for airlines Ryanair, Malta Air and CrewLink,” Filt Cgil and Uiltrasporti wrote together in a note, explaining that “the protest is part of a coordinated mobilization at European level.”
As for EasyJet, the fight continues Protesting pressure on workers’ rights It culminated in unjustified dismissals, against a lack of operational solidity and a complete deterioration of industrial relations, at the expense of passengers and crews, in an already very complex season for air transport, which is trying to recover”, says Uiltrasporti. While in Volutia, Uiltrasporti concludes that ” The ongoing protest against the corporate attitude that undermines workers’ rights due to the failure to amend the minimum wage and the numerous unilateral actions with further wage cuts justified by spurious individual and voluntary agreements.”
ANSA Agency
The Antitrust Authority has fined Ryanair €200,000 for lack of information about the ADR, (ADR) or the dispute settlement system. (Dealing)
Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Airbnb has launched a fund to reward the 100 most amazing stay ideas
If you find 10 lira per ear, you are rich and filthy: this is the value
Giovanna Ricuperati elected president of Confindustria Bergamo – photo