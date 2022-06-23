On Saturday 25 June, low-cost aircraft Ryanair, EasyJet and Volotea – Economy will go on strike

They stopped again to strike on Saturday Ryanair, EasyJet and Volutia. Confirmed on Saturday 25 June Minor 24 hour strike of pilots and flight attendants for airlines Ryanair, Malta Air and CrewLink,” Filt Cgil and Uiltrasporti wrote together in a note, explaining that “the protest is part of a coordinated mobilization at European level.”

As for EasyJet, the fight continues Protesting pressure on workers’ rights It culminated in unjustified dismissals, against a lack of operational solidity and a complete deterioration of industrial relations, at the expense of passengers and crews, in an already very complex season for air transport, which is trying to recover”, says Uiltrasporti. While in Volutia, Uiltrasporti concludes that ” The ongoing protest against the corporate attitude that undermines workers’ rights due to the failure to amend the minimum wage and the numerous unilateral actions with further wage cuts justified by spurious individual and voluntary agreements.”