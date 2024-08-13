On board the Gaia Blue, reconstructing the history of the Tyrrhenian Sea – Science and Adventure

the Oceanographic ship Gaia Blue Restart the National Research Council for one New missionAfter dedicated exploration of the two underwater mountains called Vercelli and Vavilov, there are still two unique ecosystems. In the Tyrrhenian Sea to try to reconstruct its geological history To understand that relationship there Between geographical diversity and biological diversity Marina. From August 9 to 23, the “Iphigenia” campaign. The boat will take you north towards Monday. Tiberino and Albano submarine surveyslast The area is still largely unknown..

The “Iphigenia” campaign will take Gaia Blu towards the underwater reliefs of Tiberino and Albano (Source: CNR)



The mission is led by the Marine Sciences Institute and the Institute of Environmental Geology and Geoengineering of the National Research Centre, in collaboration with the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research, the Proampinetti Consortium, the Sapienza University of Rome and the Irish Atlantic Technological University.

This is not the first time Jaya Blue has focused on exploring the seafloor: In fact, the innovative instruments on board the ship allow us to obtain useful data for analyzing its geology and geomorphology.brick paleoclimate notes Comparing past and present environmental observations, as well as examining marine communities.

“The special geographic shape of the Tyrrhenian Sea floor is due to its complex geological evolution over millions of years of collision between Africa and Europe.“We will use advanced instruments such as an echo sounder that allows us to map the seafloor in 3D, a magnetometer to measure magnetic anomalies of seafloor rocks, and instruments to obtain seismic profiles,” adds Palmiotto, in order to reconstruct the geology beneath the seafloor.

Cnr research vessel Gaia Blu (Source: Cnr)



Day 4 – The Tyrrhenian Sea finally begins to reveal itself



Seafloor mapping continues non-stop, with shifts rotating every four hours. During these shifts, we all gather together in the control room to share updates on the work completed and the work yet to be completed.

When changing shifts, those leaving inform those entering the meter room of what needs to be done and the work done (Source: CNR)

Then, there are those who return to their duties, retrieving the magnetometer or watching the data coming in from the multibeams and chirping on the screen, and those who retreat to their beds. On the fourth day of operations, the shape of the Tyrrhenian Sea finally begins to reveal itself.

Magnetometer recovered (Source: CNR)

Day 3 – Organize ourselves to collect data



The third day of work began with a short meeting to define the objectives of the first phase, which focused on collecting geological data.

First leg goal (Source: CNR)

The magnetometer is finally placed in the sea, while it is constantly monitored by the control room, a room where CNR researchers rotate every 4 hours. For those who have finished their shift, the long-awaited moment of rest arrives, coinciding with sunset. An opportunity not to be missed for a souvenir photo.

Magnetometer launch (Source: CNR)

Monitoring from the control room (Source: CNR)

Day 2 – Let’s Go



The ship has finally left the port of Civitavecchia, after receiving the green light from the port authority. We are officially entering the first week of the campaign, the week in which the seabed will be examined and the first data will be visible directly via some observers on board the ship.

The first part of the mission involves collecting geophysical data using instruments such as a magnetometer, which was installed today and connected to the system for testing. The magnetometer is designed to be lowered into the water several times a day. It will serve as a means of finding the magnetic field of the affected seafloor rocks.

The magnetometer is mounted so that it can be lowered into the water several times a day (Source: CNR)

Before departure, there was a final safety briefing on board, essential to familiarize yourself with the spaces of the Jaya Blue, with all the procedures to know in case of an emergency. The sea can be dangerous and unpredictable, so you need to know how to manage all kinds of situations. That’s why a pre-departure safety briefing is essential to ensure the safety of the crew and the success of the mission. The Cnr research team, for many activities, will have to move around multiple areas. That’s why it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the ship’s configuration and spaces.

Safety briefing before departure (Source: CNR)

Day 1 – Supplies and Briefing



At the pier where Gaia Blue is docked, a truck full of food supplies arrives. Specifically, a crane begins to lift the food loads and move them onto board. We are working quickly to ensure that everything is safely stored. Once the operations are completed, the ship will be ready to leave the port of Civitavecchia.

Once the loading operations are complete, the Cnr research team gathers in the library, the “living room” of the oceanographic ship Gaia Blu, a welcoming space ideal for a strategic briefing. The mission leader, Camilla Palmiotto, takes the floor to assess the situation. Together we discuss previous work, and define operational strategies for the coming weeks: the type of navigation, the area to be covered, and the structures of greatest interest to monitor. Every detail is carefully examined, ensuring that everyone is prepared to tackle the Iphigenia expedition.

Meeting on board Gaia Blu before departure (Source: CNR)

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA