Wearing an Ffp2 mask reduces the risk of shrinkage Govt. Let’s take an example: there are two, one is not vaccinated and one is infected with goiter, they are three meters apart every five minutes. Although it appears from the beginning it is not a joke, but the result of a study conducted by the Max Planck Institute: a person who is not vaccinated within five minutes becomes 100% infected. But if the two individuals in question wear two Ffp2 masks correctly, the risk of infection is reduced to 0.1%.

How does Omicron work? Incubation, symptoms, transmission rates, treatments: Complete guide here

How much it filters is the difference of a surgical mask

According to the data, the Ffp2 mask filters out 94% of all particles that travel in the area, including viruses such as Govt. Unlike surgical masks, it only stops very large particles and protects others more effectively than it does the wearer (but beware: the Ffp2 mask is only effective for eight hours and needs to be replaced).

Let’s turn to the two people mentioned above: each one has to stand and talk for exactly twenty minutes while wearing a mask, the maximum risk for infection is one in a thousand, even if the distance is reduced to three meters. But even if they are worn incorrectly, the probability of infection increases by 4%, which is always lower than without masks. For this reason, Ffp2 is especially recommended, especially indoors, where the risk of infection is high.