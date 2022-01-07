Omicron and sleep paralysis. The new offering of the Omicron variant is a nightmare – time

Sore throat, cold and mild fever. These are the new symptoms caused by the Covid ‘omicron’ variant but along with the new influenza, which involves more of the upper respiratory tract than the lungs, many describe an unusual problem that can occur at night. With this new Covid boom, many have reported sleep paralysis. According to the National Health System, “Sleep paralysis is your inability to move or speak while awake or asleep.” A condition that occurs when a person cannot move their muscles because it appears as if they are asleep while the brain is awake. The disorder can occur at any stage of sleep. It can be a frightening experience, but it is harmless and most people cannot experience it more than once or twice in their lives.

The ability of the Omicron variant to re-infection appears to be unprecedented. But the data also says it causes milder symptoms, especially among those who have already completed a course of vaccination, the most common of which include a dry cough, sore throat, mild fever and night sweats. However, the latter cases also describe sleep paralysis, an unusual complication that may occur in the middle of the night.