Olympics, Durant and comeback against Serbia: ‘It was an unforgettable night.’ Video

His game, like the USA game, was a real nightmare for more than thirty minutes. But at the end of the match against Serbia, Kevin Durant and his teammates made a historic comeback. According to KD, yesterday's evening will remain forever in the memory of those present.

Paris 2024 It really gave him great feelings, like the ones he experienced when he became best scorer ever In history Team USAand below with Three Olympic gold medals already around his neck.Nothing seems surprising. Kevin DurantHowever, also for For him as for all of the United States, For each one of us The first thirty minutes From the semi-final against Serbia the olympic games They turned into a nightmare. Nikola Jokic His teammates dominated both sides of the pitch. DurantPerhaps never before in his career has he been in such important matches, He couldn’t even score a basket..Neillast quarterbut, The game took a completely different turn. H Team USA He made one. Exciting return. in 95-91 The final with the boys Steve Kerr They earned it. Final against FranceThere is also 9 points of Kuwaiti Dinarwhich is what he looked like after the match. excited as rarely in the past“We have to do this. celebrate such a victoryAdvertise DurantSitting next to the ever-present mother, Wanda, “with all those cheers coming from the stands: We should celebrate even these small moments.“. The achievement made in reassembling Serbiasecond K Dwill remain in the collective memory: “I can guarantee you: No one here will forget this evening for the rest of their lives..It was really special.”