Older brother Vip, Soleil Sorge and Gianmaria Antinolfi want to leave the reality show

Two of the heroes of the current version of the Big Brother Vip are about to say goodbye.

It will be three Fibonacci Ready to bid farewell to Big Brother Vip . reality show?. after the last Manuel Portuzzo advertisement who said he wants to leave between January 14-17 for various reasons, including training for the upcoming Paralympics, there will be other great champions who will be eager to leave Home before the deadline, scheduled for March 14, 2022.

chat with Jessica Selassie and Gianmaria Antinolfi, He said he was tired of Big Brother and Ready to leave the most spying house in Italy. The businessman mentioned many times that the only reason he urged him to stay was Sophie Codegoni The former tronista with whom he has now moved permanently. “I’m leaving in ten days, I can’t take it anymore”, Janmaria explained, thus revealing the exact date of its release, which will be next January 10.

regarding Soleil riseRevealing her desire to leave the reality show, it was Jessica who said: “She also wants to go away.”, without specifying any other details. The former suitor is definitely devoid of stimuli after the release of Alex Bailey, He has repeatedly stated that he is very bored.

“I’m leaving on January 14 or 17, do you think I’ll stay until March? No!”, this instead Manuel Portozzo’s speech during a conversation with Katia Ricciarelli and Carmen Russo. Swim wanted to leave the reality show already in December but changed his mind to live out the love story with Lulu. But at the moment, work commitments and also some fatigue, drive him to want to leave the house permanently.

Find out the latest news on big brother vip.