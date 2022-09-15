Older brother Vibe, guest of Manuel Portozzo by Pierluigi Diaco, denies statements of his father Franco

The swimmer from Trieste, one of the protagonists of the latest version of the Big Brother Vip, is a guest on Rai 2 talk show, BellaMa’.

Manuel Portozzothe swimmer from Trieste, one of the heroes of the latest edition of Big Brother VIPHe was a guest on Rai 2 talk show, Bellama made by Pierluigi Diaco.

Older brother Vibe Manuel Portuzzo denies statements made by his father Franco

During the interview, the ex-Givino also came back to talk about reality show In which he participated last year, while denying it Sayings of his father Franco who in Novella 2000 He had talked about a program that was not suitable for him and that the TV experience was also Big Brother VIP He didn’t particularly like it.

“I have no regrets at all – declared Manuel – on the contrary I am glad that it gave me the opportunity to leave something in people’s hearts. If I look at him? I left him in the background … After I left I did not regret it, he left me something.” It’s all right. The dynamics are right.”

Ex Givino, currently working for Angelica Benfieri (CIn the past few days he ended up in a storm because of a handicapped video that was posted a few years ago) He also talked about love and how to live it.

“My approach to love is so natural, so authentic, so simple, without the big things…”

“He taught me that no matter how well you can plan things, the real challenge lies in the unexpected, you must always be ready for anything, I have announced Borzozo He talks about the shooting incident that forced him to be paralyzed.

today Manuel He is constantly training and rehabilitation is carried out in the best way:

“I’m fine, really. I’m very tired. I go to the barracks for training from 10 to 13, every day at least 5 days a week, then I come home and in the afternoon I do physical therapy […] What do I see in my future? Great shot.”

