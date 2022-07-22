Sicilian actress spree, one of the heroes of the fifth edition of the Big Brother Vip: “The scandalous tax system”

Sicilian actress spree, Rosalinda Canavuamong the previous heroes of the fifth edition of Big Brother VIP On a very sensitive and topical issue for many Italians: this is tax burden.

Older brother Phoebe, Rosalinda Canavu strangled with taxes and revenue: ‘I’m in trouble’

The ex-Jeffina took a breather on social media, seeing herself literally suffocated by taxes, and thus expressing all her anger and frustration over a decidedly thorny issue that affects many taxpayers.

“Today I am not … .. black, yes – wrote Rosalinda – because the state leads you not to have incentives to grow, not to be able to build a stable future. It is clear that if you are an honest person. If you are dishonest it rewards you. Is You work illegally? It rewards you with citizenship income and you get more profit than those who advertise even the air you breathe. This is not normal. Oh yes! Welcome to the world of VAT. You have paid thousands upon thousands of Euros in taxes IVA, INPS and personal income tax etc. I know that many, I dare say many of you, completely understand me. I have pushed and pushed and often find myself in difficulty, but it has nothing to do with shame on me. Who should be ashamed, do you know who it is? This is our state that allows a system My outrageous tax is almost a loan penny, yeah that’s how I define them. A tax man who manages to take more than 55% of what you collect without giving you anything in return. He allows millions of scammers to escape and kill constantly and thus beat those who always paid. Among other things Others, before I shut up, I find it absurd that advisors are needed because paying taxes is a complicated matter Extremely. I will conclude this speech here, and I apologize for the anger.”

for Rosalinda Format playback trial has just finished Chee’s housewho had the opportunity to meet the participants of the latest edition ofFamous Island and other Mediaset software.

