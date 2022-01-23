Older brother Phoebe, Alex Bailey leaves his wife Delia Duran

The former Centovetrine representative tweeted: “I’m running away and letting you walk alone.”

Yesterday, during the last appointment of big brother vip, there was another Face-to-face between Alex Bailey and his wife Delia Doran. Venezuelan model accused of advertising Alex Tweets the actor dedicated to Soleil While he asks her to listen to her over and over again, explaining to her that their love is free love.

GF Vibe, Alex Bailey Leaves His Wife Delia Duran, Tweet

In the long letter of Givino’s ex-wife, Alex He also reiterated the great love he feels for her:

“I understand you but listen to me, our love is universal. It is an incredible love. I let you in here, I cut my way, I chose you. It’s no use for you to do Santa Maria Goretti, I let people distort our love. Our ring is the symbol of our free love for our mental freedom. Choose well The people we trust, what we are is something else. We have a beautiful relationship… Love is freedom. What we’ve been like for three years now… What I want to say to you I’m showing you. We can’t argue a job or for a plane to go through. Solex. The posts you’ve posted are friendship. Focus.. Say what we are. We can say different forms of love. We’re not the couple from White Mill. Tell her, this ring is incredibly valuable to me. Miriana, Manila knows everything about you. You shouldn’t feel Sorry for yourself. Delia Duran is the love of my life and she is mentally liberated you are.”

Not even 24 hours andThe man changed his mind And on Twitter, he decided the best thing to do was give up Delia:

“I’m sorry for the meanness of the story you tell about yourself, us, and my eyes. I know how much we fought and lived together to conquer who we are. And I’m totally amazed at your words. So I walk away and let you walk alone.”

here it is tweet:

My love, I am sorry for the lowness of the story you write about yourself, about us and from me. I know how much we fought and lived together to conquer who we are. I am totally amazed by your words so I withdraw and let you walk alone. # Hahahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/nxmRahjFFD – Alex Bailey (AXBproduction) January 22 2022

A new episode of Infinite Soap from this version of big brother vip. In the new, perhaps, Alex He’ll be able to focus on it Soleil rise, his unforgettable art buddy that allows him to get blocks in every episode of real estate.