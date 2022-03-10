Officially announced the free game on March 17, 2022 – Nerd4.life

March 10, 2022

Gerald Bax March 10, 2022

Like every Thursday from the opening of the store to this part, along with the release of the new store free gameAnd the Epic Games Store Also announced that next week. So, starting from March 17, 2022you can redeem and play in Sound Mind.

In a sound mind It is a very modern first-person horror film that tells the story of a psychiatrist who has to reconstruct some events through the recordings of his patients, in order to understand why he is in a surreal world and why someone wants to kill him.

In Sound Mind, the image of the game

In Sound Mind is a great first-person psychological horror game with fast-paced puzzles, amazing boss battles, and original music from The Living Tombstone. Explore and battle through a series of painful memories as you delve into the inner workings of the one place where finding escape seems impossible: your mind.

If you want to know more, read our In Sound Mind review.

What do you think of the free game coming to the Epic Games Store next week? Let us know in the comments.

If you haven’t downloaded it yet, here’s the free PC game available as of today, March 10, 2022, on the Epic Games Store.

