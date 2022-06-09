June 9, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

official-iphone-14-pro-leaked.

Official thanks to Apple’s error

Gerald Bax June 9, 2022 1 min read

Apple made a huge mistake! While the company has taken high-level security measures to limit information leakage from factories, it took a wrong step this year. reveal iPhone 14 Pro.

As you know, WWDC 2022 goes far beyond the inaugural event because until June 10th video lessons are being held in which Apple engineers explain to developers how to adopt the new frameworks and how to build applications with the latest technologies added in iOS 16.

Well, totally on the inside In one of these videos, It’s officially released by Apple and we’re talking about AR, 9:15 o’clock The iPhone icon shows that it doesn’t exist yet but we’ve already seen it for months in the various rumors.

This is the iPhone 14 Pro, an iPhone without a notch but with a hole for the camera and a “bead” for the Face ID sensors.

Apple used to use icons that reflect real products, and now we can officially say that we know the design of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro.

iphone 14 pro the official hero

We use Amazon affiliate links that generate commissions. what does that mean?

If you found this article interesting, share it and let your friends read it too:

See also  An absolute novelty in Pro-Club, a revolution never seen before

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The weakest boss in the game is able to beat all the others, the video proves it – Nerd4.life

June 9, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

New gameplay videos for Sega – Nerd4.life

June 8, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Sony Bend is working on a new open world IP with multiplayer, and here is the studio’s new logo – Nerd4.life

June 8, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

We, Italian families, are those who have been destroyed by taxes

June 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Men and women, Lily Police did so after the selection: “What” is disturbing

June 9, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Acupuncture, because it is very fashionable. All about this ancient medical practice

June 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Tennis, after 46 years the Davis Cup will return to Bologna

June 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt