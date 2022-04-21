Official response to former employee’s accusations, class explains – Nerd4.life

Nintendo America gave himself Official response to recent allegations made by a former employeeWhich spoke of the impossibility of creating a union. The American company also revealed the reason for the dismissal of this employee.

Here it is Full statement from Nintendo of Americain translation: “We are aware of a complaint made to the National Labor Relations Board by a contractor who was previously fired for disclosing confidential information and for no other reason. Nintendo is not aware of any attempts to form a union or related companies and intends to cooperate in the investigation that Conducted by NLRB. Nintendo is fully committed to providing a welcoming and supportive work environment for all of our employees and partners. We take employment matters very seriously.”

The former employee, whose name we do not know, accused the company of preventing the creation of a union and eventually being fired. However, the National Labor Relations Board’s complaint was not clear and it was not possible to understand what exactly happened. According to Nintendo, this person was fired for sharing confidential information and for no other reason.

This is what we know now. We’ll have to wait until the National Labor Relations Board investigation is over to find out the details.