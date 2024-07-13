July 13, 2024

OFFICIAL – Inter and Zanotti sold permanently to Lugano: The Memo

Mirabelle Hunt July 13, 2024

Internazionale Milano announce the transfer of Mattia Zanotti to FC Lugano: the defender moves permanently

Mattia Zanotti He is officially a new Lugano player. Inter communicates this with this official note on their website: “FC Internazionale Milano announces the transfer of Mattia Zanotti to FC Lugano: the defender born in 2003 will move permanently”.

Here is also the press release from the Swiss club: “An important addition to Mattia Croci Torti’s defensive department: Mattia Zanotti has signed a four-year contract with the ‘Bianconeri’ valid until June 30, 2028. The 21-year-old right-back and midfielder arrives permanently at FC Lugano from Internazionale. Last season he played in the Credit Suisse Super League on loan at FC St. Gallen 1879 (35 games, 3 goals, 5 assists) and has been included in the Swiss Football League Team of the Season 2023/24”.

In 2017, Mattia Zanotti (1’72’) moved from Brescia Calcio to Inter, where he went through the entire youth selection process starting with the under-17 team. On 12 December 2021, in the 4-0 home win at San Siro against Cagliari Calcio, the young defender made his Serie A debut for the Nerazzurri, coming on in the 83rd minute instead of Ivan Perisic. In total, he has played three matches for Inter in Serie A. Mattia Zanotti is also part of the Italian under-21 national team, the “Azzurri”.

Carlos da Silva, FC Lugano sporting director: “With Mattia we have been able to sign one of the best players in our league and one of the most promising full-backs in Europe. We are very happy to have convinced Mattia to embrace our sporting project. With him we can count on a modern, technically strong, well-prepared defensive team with great character. Zanotti stands out for his speed and his penchant for attacking play.”

