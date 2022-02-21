Official: Austin is home to the US Grand Prix for another 5 years

The Circuit of the Americas will host the world’s fastest single seat until 2026. US GP Austin F1.

The US Grand Prix has already been included in the 2022 calendar: it will take place on October 23 and will be the 20th round of the scheduled 23rd round. But that in 2021 was;The last previous contract and therefore a renewal was required to confirm presence in circus. The renovation of the Circuit of the Americas for the next five years is now official, which will therefore be the home of the race States Until 2026. US GP Austin F1.

between the Formula 1 And the United States there is a controversial relationship. American fans have always been;Attracted by other motorsport disciplines, the first class has always struggled to find a permanent spot for the Grand Prix. Indeed, for many years it has been raced on city circuits with maximum safety and with layouts no less than in bad taste:;From Long Beach to Las Vegas, passing through Detroit, Dallas, and Phoenix.

After several years of absence, the race in the world’s most powerful nation returned in 2000 to Indianapolis, at a circuit built inside the 500-mile oval. There have also been, however, safety issues related to the flyover, and the race was last held in 2007.

But things seem to have changed in recent years. Austin brought the circus back to the United States in 2012 and since then it has become a Category 1;King;Huge growth in popularity abroad. was COTA;Designed specifically to host Formula 1 and is a very technical and exciting circuit for drivers, it is one of the best designed by Hermann Tilke.

The Netflix series “Drive to Survive” was also affected. Suffice it to say that in the first race of 2012 there were 100,000 spectators for the entire weekend, while in 2021, as many as 400,000 flocked to watch the duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

The popularity has grown to the point that the star-and-stripes country will host a second race in 2021 with a debut in Miami. It hasn’t happened since 1984. The race will be held in Florida on May 8th. The only other country in which two GPs will be raced in 2022 will be Italy, with Imola and Monza appointed.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1 "We are delighted to announce the extension with the Circuit of the Americas ahead of the exciting new 2022 season. I would like to thank the promoter for their continued dedication and enthusiasm for Formula 1, as we together continue to build enthusiasm around our sport in the United States following the huge success of Netflix, the work of ESPN and the incredible season we witnessed in 2021. Austin is a great city and a favorite track for all drivers and we can't wait to come back in October for more action and fun.". Bobby Epstein, Co-founder of COTA Formula 1 Grand Prix of the United States It became one of the biggest and biggest events in the world. We are so proud that he found a home in Texas – on the Circuit of the Americas – and we are grateful to the millions of fans who visited us in our first decade. We knew Austin, along with our neighbors in San Antonio and beyond, would be such a welcoming host and they proved it! Thank you to everyone in the Formula 1 community for supporting our efforts and rewarding our hard work. We are thrilled to renew our commitments and look forward to many more years of racing, entertainment and fun at the World Championships."





