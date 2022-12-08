December 8, 2022

OECD Superindex confirms declining growth, including Italy – Economy

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) index, designed to forecast future economic trends for a period of 6-9 months, still points to a “slowing growth” in most of the world’s major economies, including Italy. In particular, according to a note by the Paris-based international body, advanced economic indicators of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (ICA) “continue to point to slowing growth in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, as well as in the eurozone, specifically In particular, in Germany, France and Italy.
For Japan, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development notes, we are still glimpsing the “stable growth” dynamic. Among emerging economies, the note continues, “the signals remain mixed. In China (industrial sector), the ICA confirms signs of ‘stabilizing growth.’ Conversely, in India and Brazil, international commodity agreements anticipate a ‘slowdown’ due to monetary policy.” Indicators and manufacturing orders respectively.

