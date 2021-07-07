OECD: Alert on Youth Unemployment in Italy – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PARIS, Jul 07 – In Italy “youth unemployment has risen more than an already very high level of 28.7%, reaching 33.8% in January 2021”: this is stated in the paper on Italy OECD Employment Prospects Economic and Development, presented today in Paris.



“Italy – warns the authority – is one of the few OECD countries where the youth unemployment rate has remained close to its maximum level throughout the spring of 2021.” “At the OECD level, the youth unemployment rate rose from 11.4% to a peak of 19% – already reached in April 2020 – and then dropped to 15% in April 2021.”



And for the organization in Italy, the employment rate will return to levels prior to the crisis related to the coronavirus only in the third quarter of 2022, ahead of the OECD average, later than Germany, but in line with France. In Italy, the body indicates that the unemployment rate rose from 9.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 10.5% in May 2021 (ANSA).

