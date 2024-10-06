October will be excellent. Dates

Sunday, October 6, 2024
October will be excellent.

By: Karen Hines

Supermoon and Giant Comet Atlas: October is going to be great.




Article dated 06/10/2024
Excellent October, events not to be missed


October will be full of astrological events. Between the largest supermoon of the year, Comet Atlas becoming increasingly brighter and some amazing conjunctions, fans of sky wonders will have their hard work keeping track of all their dates.

But let’s go in order.
Super Comet Atlas
It’s on everyone’s lips now. The comet has passed very close to the Sun, meaning it has not disintegrated and can therefore now become increasingly brighter. It currently shines at a magnitude of about +2. In the next few days, it could become brighter than the very bright planet Venus. It can be observed just before dawn, above the horizon. The period from October 10 to 12 will be the best period For ease of observation: At this point it will be visible immediately after sunset, just above the horizon.

The largest supermoon of the year
The full moon in October will be one superluna And it will be The largest of the year Because it will happen on the exact same day that it will be at its closest point to Earth (perigee). On this occasion, our natural satellite (the only one) will be able to see approximately 15-16% larger and approximately 7-8% brighter.

Links
We are talking about conjunction when two celestial bodies are close to each other. There will be some pairings worth watching in October.
The first would be Saturday 5 October towards 19.30 when Moon and Venus They will be close together in the western sky.
Monday 14 October It will be a turn Moon and Saturn Being so close, always in the western sky of 19.30.
in the end, Sunday 20 and Thursday 24 October We will have a “meeting” of the Moon first Jupiter And then Marty.
























