October will be excellent. Dates

Excellent October, events not to be missed



October will be full of astrological events. Between the largest supermoon of the year, Comet Atlas becoming increasingly brighter and some amazing conjunctions, fans of sky wonders will have their hard work keeping track of all their dates.

But let’s go in order.

Super Comet Atlas

It’s on everyone’s lips now. The comet has passed very close to the Sun, meaning it has not disintegrated and can therefore now become increasingly brighter. It currently shines at a magnitude of about +2. In the next few days, it could become brighter than the very bright planet Venus. It can be observed just before dawn, above the horizon. The period from October 10 to 12 will be the best period For ease of observation: At this point it will be visible immediately after sunset, just above the horizon.

The largest supermoon of the year

The full moon in October will be one superluna And it will be The largest of the year Because it will happen on the exact same day that it will be at its closest point to Earth (perigee). On this occasion, our natural satellite (the only one) will be able to see approximately 15-16% larger and approximately 7-8% brighter.