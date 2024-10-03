Thursday, October 3, 2024
Search
Top News

October 3rd is National Valentine’s Day in the United States

By: Noah French

Date:

In America, October 3rd is not a day like many: it is actually celebrated National Valentine’s Day. A special occasion to celebrate men in romantic relationships. So social media is flooded with posts of dedication to boyfriends (real or imaginary).

William and Kate, all fake names used to book hotels and restaurants: the couple seek a “normal” life

National Valentine’s Day

The National Day Calendar reports: Celebrate your better half on National Valentine’s Day on October 3rd. A new special day to include those dedicated to other family members and it gives importance and dignity to the “lovers” category.

“Whether the relationship is new or consolidated, engaged couples bring a unique meaning to our lives.

From romantic evenings to adventures, every relationship evolves over time. “Every year, the bond is strengthened with new memories and experiences,” writes the National Day Calendar. This is what a day dedicated to engaged couples wants to celebrate.

As a result, social networks are flooded with greetings for real lovers and others, dedicated to fictional romances (with photos of famous singers and actors), with the hashtag #NationalBoyfriendDay.

And Valentine’s Day? This also exists in reality and is celebrated on August 1.

See also  Biden Leads America Against FIFA The Super League, meanwhile, is recording matches

© All rights reserved

Previous article
France and Barnier announce inheritance aid for the rich: a “huge debt” must be paid

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska