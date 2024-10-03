October 3rd is National Valentine’s Day in the United States

Director’s Comment every Monday at 5 PM

In America, October 3rd is not a day like many: it is actually celebrated National Valentine’s Day. A special occasion to celebrate men in romantic relationships. So social media is flooded with posts of dedication to boyfriends (real or imaginary).

National Valentine’s Day

The National Day Calendar reports: Celebrate your better half on National Valentine’s Day on October 3rd. A new special day to include those dedicated to other family members and it gives importance and dignity to the “lovers” category.

“Whether the relationship is new or consolidated, engaged couples bring a unique meaning to our lives.

From romantic evenings to adventures, every relationship evolves over time. “Every year, the bond is strengthened with new memories and experiences,” writes the National Day Calendar. This is what a day dedicated to engaged couples wants to celebrate.

As a result, social networks are flooded with greetings for real lovers and others, dedicated to fictional romances (with photos of famous singers and actors), with the hashtag #NationalBoyfriendDay.

And Valentine’s Day? This also exists in reality and is celebrated on August 1.